Justice James Omotosho of the federal high court, Abuja, has dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu against the DSS

Delivering Judgement, Justice Omotosho held that Kanu’s suit lacked merit and should be dismissed

Kanu had sued the DG of the DSS; the secret police itself; and Nigeria's Attorney-General and minister of justice during the Muhammadu Buhari administration

FCT, Abuja - A federal high court, Abuja, has dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by detained Nigerian separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as his case resumed on Thursday, July 13.

Justice James Omotosho, in a judgment, ruled that Kanu’s suit against the Department of State Services (DSS) lacked merit, The Punch reported.

An Abuja court has dismissed Nnamdi Kanu’s suit against DSS. Photos credit: Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor

Source: Facebook

Alleged human rights breach: High court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s suit

Kanu heads the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group he founded circa 2012 that is pressing for the secession of the Igbo ethnic group’s homeland, which covers part of southeast Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Premium Times reported that Kanu, in the suit filed by his lawyers, had sued Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the director general (DG) of the DSS.

Apart from Bichi, the UK-Nigerian citizen also filed his suit against the DSS, and Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister for justice.

In the suit, the IPOB leader alleged that the DSS subjected him to different inhumane treatments, including torture and denial of his right to wear any clothes of his choice.

But in a counter affidavit filed by the DSS and its DG, they urged the court to dismiss Kanu’s claim.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Omotosho held that the right to human dignity is contained in Section 34 of the 1999 Constitution.

He said it was clear that a right to human dignity related to the right against torture, and inhuman treatment, among others.

The judge said a right to dignity was not a right to change clothes as an inmate in prison.

He said:

“The applicant cannot come to court to seek rights which are not in the constitution."

Justice Omotosho, consequently, dismissed the case for lacking merit.

Asari Dokubo speaks on Nnamdi Kanu’s release after meeting with President Tinubu in Aso Rock

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Mujahid Asari Dokubo, a Niger Delta leader and former agitator, said releasing Nnamdi Kanu would not ease the tensions in the Southeast.

Dokubo told State House correspondents after he met President Bola Tinubu behind closed doors at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja recently that releasing the IPOB leader would escalate tension.

Source: Legit.ng