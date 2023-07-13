An official of the Enugu government has revealed that the state has since ended illegal sit-at-home exercises

The official strongly criticised Finland-based pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, after he announced that there will be a two-week sit-at-home exercise in the southeast

Past sit-at-home orders by the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and Ekpa turned bloody

Enugu, Enugu state - The government of Enugu state has said nobody will obey a controversial order by Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed factional leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ekpa had imposed a two-week sit-at-home in the southeast region, commencing from Monday, July 31, to Monday, August 14, the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) reported.

Govt vows to deal with Simon Ekpa, others

In the past, several controversial sit-at-home directives issued by Finland-based Ekpa led to violence against the masses and the brutal killing of security operatives.

Amid the present confusion and dilemma, an official of the Enugu state government described Ekpa as a villain and a criminal who nobody in the state should obey. The government official insisted that the illegal sit-at-home has ended in Enugu state.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not one of the spokesmen, warned any of Ekpa’s foot soldiers who might want to test the government to have a rethink as they may not live to tell the story.

Vanguard, on Thursday, July 13, quoted him as saying:

“We have ended illegal sit-at-home here in Enugu. That criminal should look for something else to do. He is not working in the interest of Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB. IPOB has denied him several times.

“Please, people should call him what he is, a terrorist, a criminal. He should not be linked with IPOB, he is just a criminal.

“Security operatives will teach any of his co-criminals who may want to test the will of the Government. They have been warned.”

