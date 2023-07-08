President Bola Tinubu will depart Nigeria on Saturday, July 8, to attend an important event in Guinea-Bissau

Tinubu will join other West African leaders to attend the 63rd ECOWAS summit scheduled to hold on Sunday, July 9, in Bissau, the capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau

Dele Alake, the presidential spokesman, who confirmed this development in a statement on Saturday, said Tinubu will be accompanied by other top government officials

He noted that the memoranda include the report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC).

Mr Alake announced that Tinubu will be accompanied by some members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and other top government officials.

The president is expected back in Nigeria at the end of the meeting.

