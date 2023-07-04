Some health workers have been caught selling free medicine to children under the age of five at the General Hospital, Dutse, Jigawa

Governor Umar Namadi, who caught the health during an unscheduled visit to the hospital described the act as sabotage

The Monday, July 3 visit to the hospital was a continuation of Governor Namadi’s unscheduled visits to state institutions

Dutse, Jigawa State - Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state caught health workers selling free medicine to children under the age of five at the General Hospital, Dutse, the state capital.

The governor stormed the hospital in an unscheduled visit on Monday, July 3, Premium Times reported.

Gov Umar Namadi catches health workers selling free medicine to patients. Photo Credit: Jigawa State Radio

Source: Facebook

Namadi’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, who disclosed this said selling dr*gs that are meant to be given for free contravened the Jigawa state government’s policy on free healthcare for children under five and lactating mothers.

Gumel said Governor Namadi described the action of the health workers as sabotage.

“The governor was particularly worried to find out that patients—even under-fives—were being sold dr*gs in the hospital in contravention of the State Government’s policy of free healthcare to under-five-year-old children in the state.

“70 per cent of the children caregivers and lactating mothers interviewed by the Governor (during the unscheduled visit) said they bought dr*gs and were not given bedsheets.

“He frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of the hospital’s management, saying, “This is tantamount to sabotage which the perpetrators will not go unpunished.”

“The Governor was not happy with the deplorable condition of the hospital. In some sections, there was no light as both staff and patients were sitting in the dark, and in some patient wards, there were no window nets to prevent mosquitoes.”

