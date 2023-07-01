Nigerian A-list lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has given his assessment of the performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s one month in office.

Falana, a guest on Channels TV’s late-night program’ Politics Today’ on Friday, Jun 30, said Tinubu’s administration took Nigerians by surprise from day one of his inauguration speech, where he declared subsidy removal.

President Bola Tinubu has been charged to curb the negative effect of the removal of fuel subsidies. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The senior advocate said Nigerians, especially the poor masses, have felt the reverberating effect of Tinubu’s declaration on subsidy.

Falana blamed this development on the “irresponsibility” of the ruling class as he noted that there was a need for the government to act fast to alleviate the citizens’ suffering.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The government will have to move speedily to address the suffering of the people, undeserved pains inflicted on the people, because of the irresponsibility of the Nigerian ruling class,” he said.

“Whereas Gen Muhammadu Buhari had promised in 2015, ‘When I get to power, I am going to fix all the refineries.’”

Fuel subsidy: Falana speaks on solution

Meanwhile, Falana said what is important in the implementation of government policies is to look at the impact on the people.

He said:

“Now that it’s clear that those who initially applauded the removal of fuel subsidy are beginning to appreciate the enormity of the crisis that it has caused for the country are now mounting pressure on the government to fast-track the process of cushioning the effects of the removal.

“No doubt there was a lot of fraud that characterised the management of fuel subsidy and the government will have to investigate that.”

Source: Legit.ng