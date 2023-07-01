Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has called for the quick arraignment of suspended CBN boss Godwin Emefiele

The A-list lawyer charged the Department of State Services (DSS) with hastening the investigation of suspended EFCC boss Abdulrasheed Bawa

He, however, noted that the prolonged detainment of Emefiele does not align with the tenets of the law

Nigeria's A-list lawyer and senior advocate, Femi Falana, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to hasten their investigations on the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa and suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

As reported by Channels TV online, Falana made this call during an interview on the Television's late-night program, 'Politics Today.'

Falana urged the DSS to hasten their investigations and prosecute the duo if substantial evidence is available.

Falana critiques prolonged detention of Emefiele by DSS

He, however, stated that the prolonged detention of the duo does not portray the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

Falana asked the federal government to treat the duo case with the utmost attention and adherence to the statutory provision of the law.

He said:

“Investigations should be speedily conducted, more so where allegations are made. I do not expect any delay in the investigation of the very serious allegation that has been made.

“In the case of Emefiele, the State Security Services last year alleged his involvement in terrorism financing. Please, quickly do something about that. With respect to money laundering and other offences, take them to the appropriate agencies of government.

“In the case of Mr Bawa, we haven’t been told the offences he committed. I cannot speak very confidently with respect to the gentleman except to ask the government or the agencies involved to speed up an investigation and have them arraigned if they are indicted.”

While Emefiele was arrested on June 10 over allegations of terrorism financing, Bawa was quizzed by the secret services over allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

