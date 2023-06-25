President Bola Tinubu has emphasised Nigeria's focus on African nations in its economic and foreign policies during a meeting with President Patrice Talon of the Benin Republic

Tinubu expressed the need for enhanced bilateral relations within Africa, aiming for mutual benefits in areas such as security, health, energy, education, and diplomacy

The president described the relationship between Nigeria and Benin as inseparable, highlighting their interdependence

Paris, France - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said Nigeria will sustain its spotlight on African countries as the fulcrum of its policies on the economy and foreign policy.

The Nigerian leader said this on Friday, June 23, when he met with the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, after the Summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris-France.

In meeting with Benin's President Patrice Talon, President Tinubu says Africa remains the centrepiece of Nigeria's foreign policy. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

A statement released by presidential spokesman Dele Alake indicates that Tinubu assured trade issues, security, and border controls would be mutually implemented.

Bilateral relations with African countries will be enhanced, says Tinubu

Receiving President Talon, Tinubu noted that bilateral relations with African countries, particularly at the sub-regional level, will be enhanced for shared benefits in areas of security, health, energy, education and diplomacy.

"We are ready to improve relations. Africa has been the centrepiece of Nigeria's foreign policy," he said.

"I believe in Africa. We have the necessity to grow the continent. The world's economy is wobbling, and Africa has been left behind. On risk factors, Africa is always placed high, with higher interest rates on borrowing. We are always classified as high risk. We must work together for systematic recovery and growth," he added.

Nigeria's relations with Benin described as that of Siamese twins

President Tinubu described Nigeria's relations with Benin as that of Siamese twins, joined at the hips, and supported by other friendly countries.

"We must recognise the fact that we need each other. We are in a loop and no one should separate us, " he stated, assuring that his administration will always be open and accessible to all neighbouring countries.

"I just appointed someone who will work with you as Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, and he will be available for our common interest," the President noted.

Benin's president Talon reacts

In his remarks, the president of Benin said he was inspired with renewed hope for the sub-region and Africa at the inauguration of President Tinubu in Abuja, pledging to provide support on trade and security policy, especially at the borders.

"We are prepared to work with you, Your Excellency, in implementing policies that will protect our economies at land and sea entries. Whatever is forbidden in Nigeria will also be forbidden in Benin," Talon added.

There are reports that the Benin Republic also witnessed a hike in the price of petrol after Nigeria removed the fuel subsidy.

Tinubu's meeting with Talon: Nigerians react

