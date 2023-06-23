A viral WhatsApp message claimed that Bashir Magashi, a retired army major general and the immediate past defence minister, died

However, the spokesperson of the minister, Mallam Abdulkadir Muhammad, has quashed the reports

Magashi, 73, served was appointed Nigeria's minister of defence by ex-president Muhammadu Buhari on August 21, 2019, a position he occupied until May 29, 2023

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past minister of Defence (HMOD), Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), is recently rumoured to have died.

According to PR Nigeria, a post widely shared on WhatsApp social media platform claimed that the immediate past Defence Minister, Major General Magashi breathed his last on Friday, June 23.

A fact check has been carried out on the purported death of the former minister of defence of Nigeria, Major-General Bashir Magashi. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force HQ

Source: Facebook

The post reads in full:

“WE HAVE RECEIVED THE NEWS OF THE LAMENTABLE DEATH OF THE ILLUSTRIOUS MAJOR GENERAL BASHIR SALIHI MAGASHI, immediate past Minister of Defence. He was one of the National Patrons of Team New Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“It is meet that we as human beings express our abiding love and reverence for his life, our deep sorrow for his death.

"May he rest in peace, in shaaa Allah. Thank you.”

No reason was given for his alleged death.

Former defence minister, General Magashi not dead

To verify the authenticity of the claim, PRNigeria reached out to the spokesperson of the erstwhile minister, Mallam Abdulkadir Muhammad. Muhammad said the report was fake.

The media platform quotes Abdulkadir as saying:

“The former defence minister, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi is alive and healthy. I just spoke to him and his family a while."

Story of Magashi's demise fake news

Based on facts and the response by the spokesperson of the ex-defence minister, PRNigeria, therefore, concluded that the 'news' that General Magashi died is fake.

Magashi says Nigeria needs prayers from US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Magashi said Nigeria needs prayers from the United States (US) government — not a terror alert.

Magashi made the comment while responding to questions from members of the house of representatives committee on defence during the 2023 budget hearing.

2023 Armed forces remembrance day: Minister of defence remembers fallen heroes

Legit.ng also reported that Magashi joined Muhammadu Buhari to lay a wreath at the national arcade Abuja.

The ceremony which marked the grand-finale of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations was a very solemn and highly regimental event.

Source: Legit.ng