Magashi joins Buhari to remember fallen heroes

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), CFR has joined the Commander-in- Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari to lay a wreath at the National Arcade Abuja.

The ceremony which marked the grandfinale of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations was a very solemn and a highly regimental event.

Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi remembers fallen heroes. Photo credit: Sola Jones

Source: UGC

General Magashi came under the parade of the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces to honour the fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in line of duty serving the nation.

The Defence Minister later performed the symbolic laying of the wreath at the feet of the unknown Soldier alongside his counterpart, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Mohammed Musa Bello.

He thereafter joined the Vice President Yemi Osibajo, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila to escort Mr President to sign the register and to release the pigeons which were also witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff General Leo Irabor and the Service Chiefs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

General Magash in a brief remark at the end of the parade which attracted Members of the Federal Executive Council, Members of the Diplomatic Community , top Government Functionaries and Members of the Nigerian Legion described the historic ceremony as symbolic and highly successful.

Source: Legit.ng