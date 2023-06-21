Bashir Ahmad, a former digital media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has celebrated his new achievement

Ahmad participated in the Dongfang program, which he said provided him with an opportunity to engage with scholars from around the world

Friends and associates commented on his update, sending their congratulatory message to the former presidential aide

Beijing, China - Bashir Ahmad, the former special assistant on digital communications to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has received an additional academic certificate from Peking University.

He disclosed this in a Twitter post on Tuesday, June 20.

Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide, received an academic certificate from Peking University, China. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

The Kano politician completed a Dongfang Scholarships program in Beijing, China.

Ahmad wrote on his verified Twitter handle:

“Alhamdulillah! After the successful completion of our Dongfang Scholarships program in Beijing, the vibrant capital of China, I am delighted to receive an additional academic certificate from the prestigious Peking University, widely regarded as the best university in Asia.

“The Dongfang program provided me with a unique opportunity to immerse myself in a rich educational environment and engage with a diverse group of scholars from around the world. The lectures, cultural activities, and interactions with Chinese officials and local experts have broadened my horizons and deepened my understanding of Chinese culture, history, and leadership styles. The certificate received will be a constant reminder of the transformative impact of the Dongfang Scholarships program and the doors it has opened for us. I pray this remarkable milestone be another beginning of a long and successful journey filled with many more achievements. Ameen!”

Friends and associates felicitate Ahmad

After the former presidential aide shared the news on his social media page, friends and associates took turns to congratulate him.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

Actress Rahama Sadau wrote:

"Congratulations."

Hamzat Lawal, a leading African social accountability advocate, wrote:

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, wrote:

