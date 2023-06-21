The former IGP, Usman Baba, has officially handed over to Kayode Egbetokun as the new acting IGP

Egbetokun officially assumed office 2 days after he was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, June 19

The handing over ceremony took place at Louis Edet House, Force headquarters in Abuja, making Egbetokun the 22nd indigenous IGP, on acting capacity

FCT, Abuja - The Acting Inspector–General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has officially taken over from the outgoing IGP, Usman Baba Alkali.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Egbetokun as the acting IGP on Monday, June 19.

Acting IGP Egbetokun takes over from outgoing IGP, Usman Baba in Abuja. Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Egbetokun officially assumed office at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 21, at Louis Edet House, Force headquarters in Abuja.

The event was transmitted live on the Nigeria Police Force's Facebook page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He becomes the 22nd indigenous IGP, in an acting capacity.

“I Feel Like a Tiger”: Acting IGP Egbetokun Speaks on Readiness to Chase Away Criminals

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the acting inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has spoken of his readiness to hit the ground running and chase away criminals from the country.

President Bola Tinubu had, on Monday, June 19, approved the immediate retirement of Usman Alkali and replaced him with Egbetokun.

Vice President Shettima decorates acting IGP Egbetokun, Photos emerge

Legit.ng reported that the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, DIG Kayode Egbetokun, was decorated at the State House, Abuja, by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who is outside the country.

President Tinubu appointed Egbetokun on Monday, June 19, to replace Usman Alkali Baba in an acting capacity pending his confirmation by the Senate.

Tinubu’s ex-CSO Egbetokun appointed acting IGP

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, June 19, approved the appointment of his former Chief Security Officer (CSO), DIG Kayode Egbetokun, as the acting Inspector-General of Police.

This is contained in a statement released by Willie Bassey, director of information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

DIG Kayode Egbetokun: 7 interesting facts about new acting inspector-general of police

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday night, June 19, appointed his former Chief Security Officer (CSO), DIG Egbetokun Olukayode, as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Seven interesting facts about DIG Egbetokun, the new police boss.

Source: Legit.ng