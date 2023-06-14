Ex-Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has sent a message to the high court of Kano state, Kano judicial division

The former governor requested that the court should stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating him over the controversial dollar bribery video

Ganduje, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had debunked the content of the videos

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kano, Kano state - Abdullahi Ganduje, immediate past governor of Kano, has asked a high court in the state to permanently stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from inviting.

Ganduje also prayed the court to restrain investigating him over a scandalous video published by online newspaper, Daily Nigerian.

The clip appeared to show former governor Ganduje pocketing vast wads of American dollars in what was said to be bribe payments from public works contractors, Premium Times reported.

While the governor debunked the content of the videos, the Kano house of assembly subsequently set up a committee to investigate the allegations.

Former Governor Ganduje has asked a Nigerian court to restrain the EFCC from probing him over video clips showing him allegedly receiving bribes from contractors. Photo credits: EFCC, Ganduje TV

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Now, according to The Cable, Musa Lawan, the attorney general and commissioner for justice of Kano state, in a suit asked the court to restrain the EFCC from investigating Ganduje.

The EFCC is the only defendant in the suit.

Some of Ganduje's prayers reads in part:

“The defendant cannot exercise its investigative powers under the Sections 6, 7, 13 and 46 of the Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment) Act 2004 (EFCC ACT), until after the Kano state house of assembly concludes or bring its investigation to an end."

Kano govt resumes demolition of alleged illegal structures after Ganduje, Kwankwaso's heated exchanges

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state government resumed the demolition of structures erected on public spaces that were allegedly sold off by the previous administration led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

This action follows the recent heated exchanges between two former governors of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Ganduje, concerning the demolitions.

Kano govt under Abba Yusuf tears down Ganduje’s multi-million project

Legit.ng also reported that the Kano State government continued its demolition exercise in its metropolis.

The multimillion-naira roundabout project close to the Government House entrance became the latest structure brought down by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration in Kano State.

Source: Legit.ng