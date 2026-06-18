A Nigerian man who was evicted from his rented apartment over strict rules has opened up about his challenges with the landlord

The tenant shared an altercation with the landlady after she refused to refund his remaining three months' rent

The landlady threatened to get the man arrested, sparking massive reactions from social media users

A Nigerian man has caused a massive stir on social media after sharing his ongoing dilemma with his former landlady.

The tenant packed up out of his apartment due to overbearing household regulations but decided to hold onto the property keys until his year was completed.

A young tenant leaves his apartment over strict house rules by his landlord. Photo credit: @papshine_t/X, Joshua Taiwo/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Tenant shares story as landlady threatens arrest

The man, identified by his X handle @papshine_t, explained that the living conditions became completely unbearable for him.

According to him, the house came with strict restrictions on when residents could power their heavy appliances.

He revealed that the landlady refused to refund him his remaining months' rent he paid for and decided to keep the apartment keys. However, because of his actions, he disclosed that the landlady has threatened him with an arrest.

He wrote on his X page:

"Finally moved out of my landlady’s house.

The wahala was too much.

No gen after 9pm.

No gen on weekend afternoons.

Too many rules. Had to leave.

Gave her notice. Asked for my 3 months refund.

She said no.

So I left… with the key.

My logic?

Key stays with me until my rent expires in September.

Or she refunds me.

Now she’s threatening to get me arrested.

For a key to an apartment I paid for.😂"

Netizens react to tenant's dilemma

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

@juliet_ifechi said:

"Both of you are just joking. 😂

What if she decides to break the lock of your apartment?"

@anonymousx94082 said:

"Just give her the key and forget the past, people are Diabolik, no need of you exchanging words with her give her the key ..the three months wouldn't make you rich."

@maryj_akpan said:

"Let her do whatever she wants, the house is still yours until it expires.

She's just threatening you but it's meaningless."

See the X post here:

Lady shares things she saw in new apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has shared a video of a three-bedroom apartment that was put up for rent in an area in Lagos State.

Source: Legit.ng