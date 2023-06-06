A crime suspect, Segun Akala, who was remanded in a correctional centre in Ondo state, attempted to escape after the court ordered him to be remanded in prison

Akure, Ondo state - A man who was charged with stealing, Segun Akala, ran out of the court premises after the magistrate ordered his remand on Monday, June 5.

Akala, 21, was tried at the Ondo state magistrate court in Odigbo, in Odigbo local government area of the state, The Punch reported.

How Akala tried to escape

The suspect, an apprentice, allegedly stole a motor saw chain and pullover clothes valued at N336,000, belonging to one Akintan Akintade last month (May).

During his arraignment, the magistrate, Dickson Ogunfuyi, ordered his remand at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail.

Immediately he heard that, Akala who was handcuffed jumped out of the court's window, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

However, police operatives captured him before he could escape.

The court adjourned Akala's case till June 23, 2023.

