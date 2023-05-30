Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) have laid siege to the Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

It was gathered that the incident transpired on Tuesday, May 30, at about 7 am when DSS denied EFCC personnel entry into the building

However, reports confirmed that the DSS and EFCC have been at loggerheads over the ownership of the building

Lagos, Ikoyi - Emerging reports have confirmed that operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) have stormed the premises of the Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

As reported by Punch, the officers of the DSS got to the EFCC office in Ikoyi at about 7:00 am and denied staff of the anti-graft agency access to the building.

Sources revealed that the DSS stormed the EFCC Ikoyi office in Lagos state at about 7:00 am. Photo Credit: EFCC, DSS

Source: Facebook

It was gathered the DSS operatives surrounded the whole premises, with their armoured tank positioned in front of the building, Vanguard reported.

Sources at the incident scene revealed that both agencies have been at loggerheads over the ownership of the building.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

One of the officials of the EFCC, who pleaded anonymity, said:

“There’s been a running battle between us and the DSS over who owns the office because the office was used by them before the EFCC came on board, and it was handed over to us.

“But it’s been an administrative issue, and the matter is not in court and hasn’t caused any fracas before now. But we don’t understand why they have to block our office and deny our officials access when a new government just came in.”

Meanwhile, another anonymous source, an operative of the DSS, revealed that the office had been theirs before now, and the EFCC knew about it.

Efforts to reach out to the spokesperson of the EFCC and DSS proved abortive as of the time of this report.

Supreme Court sends strong warning to EFCC, others, gives reason

In another development, the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies have been warned by the Supreme Court to stop harassing officials of the Kogi state government.

The Justice Amina Augie-led 7-member panel of the apex court sent the warning on Tuesday following the claim by the state attorney general of the state before the court.

Kogi state's attorney general had filed a suit against the AGF on the constitutional right of the acts that establish some anti-graft agencies.

Source: Legit.ng