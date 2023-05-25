The EFCC has released a list of forfeited properties, including mansions, exotic cars, lands, and other valuable assets, for auction

The properties are located in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and other parts of the country

Interested wishing to participate in the auction will have to meet a set of criteria by the EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released a list of 88 seized properties, including mansions, exotic cars, lands, and other valuable assets, that are now available for auction sales.

Details released on EFCC's Facebook page showed the forfeited properties are situated in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and other parts of the country.

According to the anti-graft agency, interested participants in the bidding process have until 12:00 noon Monday, 26th June 2023, to submit their bids.

EFCC statement reads:

The General Public is hereby notified that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will conduct sale of the under listed Landed Properties that are subject of final Forfeiture orders in accordance with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.

Instruction for those looking to participate in the auction

EFCC, however, has set criteria for those looking to participate in the auction.

It noted:

"To participate in the process, an interested party must meet the following criteria: Individual/ Corporate entity must not have been/ or is being prosecuted by the EFCC Directors of interested companies must not have been/ or are being prosecuted by the EFCC Individual/Corporate entity must not have been convicted of any economic and financial crimes in Nigeria or abroad.

"Individual must not be employees or members of the EFCC . Individuals occupying any of the properties listed may be given the Right of First Refusal provided that they have a valid tenancy agreement: must have paid rent up to date and must complete an Expression of Interest (EOI) Form.

List of some of the properties and location up for action

A 3-bedroom terrace duplex with a penthouse and a boys' quarters is available for sale as real estate in Abuja.

There is a 2-bedroom apartment located in House No. AS, Brick City Spring Kubwa, Abuja.

An undeveloped plot of land measuring 7.27 hectares is located in Plot 7107, Cadastral Zone E18, Wasa District, Abuja.

There is one unit of a 2-bedroom detached bungalow at House 35, Road 2, Shelter Origins Estate, Maraba Loko, Nasarawa, as part of the real estate in Nasarawa.

Further details of the bidding process and the other list of properties can be found here.

