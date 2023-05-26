An airplane belonging to the proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday, May 26

The airplane was seen moving in a clip posted by Nigeria's minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, on his verified Twitter handle

The aircraft belongs to Ethiopia Airlines, following their emergence as a core investor in Nigeria Air with a 49 per cent shareholding

FCT, Abuja - The Boeing 737-800 series from Nigeria Air which landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday, May 26, belongs to Ethiopia Airlines.

The aircraft took off from Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital city, at 9:55am on Friday, May 26, and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 12:43 p.m., Daily Trust reported.

An airplane from Nigeria Air which landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday, May 26, belongs to Ethiopia Airlines. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, had on Wednesday, May 24, said the federal government would take delivery of the aircraft today (Friday, May 26), ahead of the commencement of operations.

Going by today's development, his words were correct.

Providing an update, Sirika said via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, May 26:

“To Almighty God be all the glory. It has been a very long, tedious, daunting, and difficult path.

"Ya Allah, make it beneficial for our country and humanity."

Furthermore, the minister performed the inauguration ceremony which was held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Why Ethiopia Airlines for Nigeria Air?

Last July, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the leasing of three aircraft to enable the airline to commence operations for Nigeria Air.

Last September, Sirika disclosed at a press briefing in Abuja that Ethiopian Airlines emerged as a core investor in Nigeria Air with a 49 per cent shareholding.

Nigeria Air as national carrier

Nigeria Air, the nation’s proposed national carrier, was unveiled at the Farnborough Air Show in England on 18 July 2018.

The project was suspended two months after being announced as critics raised concerns over its relevance and sustainability.

The national carrier idea was raised many years after Nigeria’s defunct carrier, Nigeria Airways, collapsed due to corruption and poor management.

