Outgoing Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to eight bills passed by the 9th National Assembly

The new laws include the National Social Investment Programme Agency Act, National Senior Secondary Education Act and the Federal University of Health Sciences Ila-Orangun Act

President Buhari also assented to the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare Act, the Chartered Institute of Development Studies and Administration of Nigeria Act, among others

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari assented to eight bills passed by the National Assembly on Monday, May 22.

Senator Babajide Omoworare, the senior special assistant to the president on National Assembly Matters (Senate), revealed this in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

The outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari has assented to eight bills passed by the National Assembly. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

As reported by The Punch, the new laws are listed below:

1. National Social Investment Programme Agency Act

The National Social Investment Programme Agency Act was established to assist and empower the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria. It aims to provide a legal and institutional framework for the establishment and management of the National Social Investment in Nigeria.

2. National Senior Secondary Education Act

The National Senior Secondary Education Act sets out a comprehensive framework for senior secondary education in Nigeria. It establishes a Commission responsible for prescribing and upholding minimum standards for senior secondary education across the country.

3. Federal University of Health Sciences Ila-Orangun (Establishment) Act

The new legislation paves the way for the establishment of a specialized university dedicated to health sciences in Ila-Orangun, Osun state.

With the signing of this Act, the university is now authorised to offer degree programs and conduct cutting-edge research in fields such as medicine, nursing, pharmacy, public health, medical laboratory sciences, and other allied health sciences.

4. Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare (Establishment) Act

The Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare is located in the Katagum local government area of Bauchi state.

The institution is concerned with medical research in the country.

5. Chartered Institute of Development Studies and Administration of Nigeria (Establishment) Act

The Chartered Institute of Administration is the professional body empowered by the government to regulate the training in, and practice of, administration within a professional framework throughout Nigeria.

6. Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria Act

This act establishes the Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria and is charged with the responsibility for determining the standard of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become chartered power engineers, The Cable added.

7. Federal Institute of Industrial Research (Establishment) Act

This act seeks to provide for the establishment of scientific and industrial research institutes and to make provision generally for the conduct of scientific and industrial research.

8. Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria Act

The Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria (ISMN) is a professional management association, which specialises in strategic leadership and governance.

Source: Legit.ng