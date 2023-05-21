The Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt Rabiu Yadudu, has been removed from his position by the federal government

The reason for the dismissal, which also reportedly affected five other directors of the agency, has not been disclosed

Meanwhile, Kabir Mohammed, the current Manager of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, has been appointed as the new FAAN Managing Director

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has removed the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Capt Rabiu Yadudu.

A report by The Punch stated that the reason behind the sack has not been made public. Yadudu was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The federal government has sacked the managing director of FAAN, Rabiu Yadudu, and appointed a replacement.

Meanwhile, The Nation reported that the FAAN's MD was removed on Friday, May 19, along with five other directors of the agency.

The newspaper cited anonymous sources as saying that a similar exercise will be carried out in the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), and other agencies .

It added that a gale of resignation of senior personnel has also hit the apex civil aviation regulatory, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Alleged reason behind mass resignation

The Nation further cited industry sources as claiming that the reasons for the mass resignation border on alleged underhand moves by the Ministry of Aviation to alter the rules to enable the controversial national carrier, Nigeria Air, take off before May 29.

The sources alleged that the Ministry of Aviation is putting the NCAA under pressure to waive some aspects of regulation to see the national carrier airborne before the administration signs out in less than nine days.

FG approves appointment of Kabir Mohammed as FAAN's MD

Meanwhile, the federal government has approved the appointment of the current Manager, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Kabir Mohammed, as the new FAAN managing director.

Legit.ng gathers that Mohammed is expected to assume duty next week.

Before his appointment, the new FAAN boss was also the Regional General Manager, North Central.

He was appointed as the Chairman of Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee in January 2022 by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, a position he effectively combined with his office as the General Manager, Special Duties at FAAN.

Buhari sacks coordinator of HYREP

In another report, President Buhari sacked the project coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYREP), Dr Giadom Dumbari, on Tuesday, May 2.

The president also appointed Professor Nanibarini Zabbey as the new boss of the HYREP.

The change in leadership of the agency was disclosed in a Tweet by the Nigerian Presidency @NGRPresident.

