Kashim Shettima, the vice President-elect has said that the Dangote Refinery shows that good things comes out of Africa

Shettima stated this at the official commissioning of the Dangote petroleum refinery in Lekki, Lagos state, on Monday, May 22

The former Borno state governor asked foreign media outlets not to focus only on the bad news happening in Africa

Lekki, Lagos state - Vice-president elect, Kashim Shettima, has called on the global media to “give maximum coverage” to the commissioning of the Dangote petroleum refinery and petrochemical plant in Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking at the event on Monday, May 22, Shettima hailed the owner of the facility, Aliko Dangote, saying that his initiative has shown that Africa is not all about crisis and poverty, Channels Television reported.

Vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, says the Dangote Refinery shows that the African continent is not only about poverty. Photo credits: Abubakar Sadiq Kurbe, Dangote Industries

Legit.ng reports that the incoming vice-president represented his principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the high-class event, Vanguard also reported.

Shettima said:

“Africa is not all about the crisis in Sudan. Africa is not all about poverty, deprivation, and destitution. Africa is not all about insecurity.

"Also, global media, please give maximum coverage to this function."

Dangote refinery: Shettima sends message to Nigerian entrepreneurs

Furthermore, the former Borno state governor commended other Nigerians who are following in Dangote’s footsteps and encouraged others to imitate the Kano-born business magnate.

He also applauded the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the Lagos state government, and its people ‘for creating an enabling environment' for the actualisation of the project.

Dangote petroleum refinery

The commissioning of the 650,000 bpd Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery, is being held today (Monday, May 22, 2023) with several dignitaries in attendance. The refinery is owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Apart from the African leaders, international dignitaries also attended the event.

