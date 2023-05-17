The long-awaited Dangote Refinery is completed and set for commissioning in Lagos on May 22, 2023, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The project which has taken several years to come into fruition will be a big relief to Nigeria which has for decades relied on the importation of refined crude due to the inefficiency of its refineries.

Aliko Dangote, Chairman Dangote Group Photo credit - Dangote Group

Source: UGC

Owned by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest billionaire, the refinery is only one of his many business enterprises across the African continent.

As Nigerians await to enjoy the full benefits and potential of the refinery, Legit.ng highlights some of the facts about the refinery:

1. It is located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos covering a land area of approximately 2,635 hectares

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2. World's largest Single-Train 650,000 barrels per day petroleum refinery with KTPA Polypropylene Plant.

3. The refinery is powered by a 435 MW Power Plant.

4. At full capacity, it can meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products and also have surplus for export

5. Designed for 100% Nigeria crude with flexibility to process other crudes.

6. Self-sufficient marine facility with ability for freight optimisation. Largest single order of 5 SPMs anywhere in the world.

7. Diesel & gasoline from the refinery will conform to Euro V specifications.

8. The refinery design complies with World Bank, US EPA, European emissions norms and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) emission/effluent norms.

9. Incorporates state-of-the-art technology.

10. Designed to process large variety of crudes including many of African Crudes, some of the Middle Eastern Crudes and the US Light Tight Oil.

11. 65 million cubic metres of sand dredged, costing approximately 300 million euros, using the world's largest dredgers.

12. Bought 332 cranes to build up equipment installation capacity.

13. Built the world's largest granite quarry to supply coars aggregate, stone column material, stone base, stone dust and material for break water (10 million tonnes per year production capacity).

14. Developed a port and constructed two quays with a load-bearing capacity of 25 tonnes/sq metre to bring over dimensional cargoes close to the site directly.

15. Constructed two major quays in the port with a capacity to handle up to Panamax vessels to export, two quays to handle liquid cargoes. The port will have 6 quays, including a roll-on/rill-off quay.

16. In the course of the civil works, 700 piles were drilled on some days, with total number of piles up to 250,000.

17. It has 177 tanks of 4.742 billion litres capacity.

18. Dangote is one of the few companies in the world executing a Petroleum Refinery and a Petrochemical complex directly as an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contractor.

19. Training of 900 young engineers in refinery operations abroad. Mechanical Engineers trained in the GE University in Italy. Process engineers trained by Honeywell/UOP for six months.

Aliko Dangote Lists the Benefits of His Refinery on Nigerian Economy

In a related news, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man and the founder of Dangote Group, spoke out about the benefits of his new oil refinery as it prepares to commence operation in Nigeria.

According to ThisDay's report, Dangote was interviewed by the Economist Magazine's 'The World Ahead 2023', where he discussed the potential of the refinery that is set to be commissioned on May 22, 2023.

In the interview, Dangote highlighted the economic benefits of the refinery, stating that it will reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported fuel and save the country billions of dollars in foreign exchange.

Source: Legit.ng