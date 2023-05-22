Peter Obi has arrived at the inauguration ceremony of the Dangote Refinery at the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos

The refinery is said to be the largest refinery in Africa, sitting on 2,635 hectares of land located in the Free Zone

Africa's largest refinery has the capacity to process 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) to meet 100 per cent of Nigeria's demand

Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos -The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has arrived at the inauguration ceremony of the highly anticipated $19 Dangote Refinery at the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Obi was invited along with other dignitaries by the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to witness the commission of Africa’s largest refinery, Vanguard reported.

Peter Obi attends the commission of Africa's largest refinery, Dangote Refinery In Lagos. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Facebook and @MsIngawa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Dangote refinery can process 650,000 barrels of oil per day

The Dangote petroleum refinery, which sits on 2,635 hectares of land located in the Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, can process 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd)

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The refinery will employ over 100,000 persons and meet 100 per cent of required refined oil products in Nigeria, (gasoline, 53 million litres per day; diesel, 34 million litres per day; kerosene, 10 million litres per day, and aviation jet, (2 million litres per day).

It will also have a surplus of each of these products for export.

Dignitaries attending the commission of the Dangote refinery

Aside from the former Anambra state governor, other dignitaries attending the event are all 36 State Governors of the Federation, Governors-elect, Ministers, Senators, global oil traders, top international bankers, international multilateral agencies, and captains of industries in and outside Nigeria

Also present at the inauguration is the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso and the Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Dangote pens 74-word message to Nigerians as he opens Africa's largest refinery

Legit.ng, had earlier reported that Aliko Dangote, in a rare social media post on his Instagram handle, messaged Nigerians as he finally set to commission the $19 billion refinery in Lagos.

President Muhammdu Buhari and five other African presidents were also at the launch of the $19 billion refinery.

Source: Legit.ng