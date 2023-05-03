President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the appointment of Giadom Dumbari, the project coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYREP)

The president also announced the appointment of Professor Nanibarini Zabbey as a replacement for the sacked coordinator

Buhari appointed Giadom in early March to be in office for a period of four years but was removed barely for 14 months that he resumed office

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the project coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYREP), Dr Giadom Dumbari, on Tuesday, May 2.

According to The Punch, the president also appointed Professor Nanibarini Zabbey as the new boss of the HYREP.

Buhari latest appointment

The change in leadership of the agency was disclosed in a Tweet by the Nigerian Presidency @NGRPresident on Tuesday, May 2.

The tweet reads:

“President @MBuhari has approved the termination of the appointment of the @HYPREPNigeria Project Coordinator, Dr. Ferdinand Giadom, and the appointment of Prof. Nanibarini Zabbey as the new Project Coordinator, with immediate effect.”

The appointment of Giadom was made by President Buhari in early March for a tenure of 4 years, but he will leave office barely 14 months that he resumed office.

Latest about President Muhammadu Buhari

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by Olusegun Shogbola, the media aide to the minister of the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The statement reads in part:

“His Excellency PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI GCFR has approved the termination of the appointment of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project Project Coordinator Dr Ferdinand Giadom, to be replaced with PROF. NANIBARINI ZABBEY as the new Project Coordinator of HYPREP with immediate effect.

“Prof Nanibarini Zabbey is a foremost and renowned Ogoni expert on hydrobiology and has extensive experience and background on remediation-related activities with bias in bio-monitoring and restoration ecology."

