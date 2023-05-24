Nigerians have praised President Muhammadu Buhari for legitimatizing the NSIP

The National Investment Programme (NSIP) is reportedly the brainchild of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The programme reportedly birthed other social welfare programmes in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the National Social Investment Programme Agency, midwife by Osinbajo in 2016.

Buhari assented to the Bill passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, alongside other bills, including the National Senior Secondary School Education Commission.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Credit: State House

Source: UGC

The programme was designed to meet Nigeria's social welfare needs

Buhari wrote to the National Assembly on November 2022, requesting the passage of the Bill.

The House of Representatives reportedly expedited action on the Bill and transmitted it to the president for assent.

According to Daily Trust, The Nigerian government created the NSIP in 2016. It was anchored by the Office of the Vice President, headed by Yemi Osinbajo, to tackle poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

A raft of programmes under the NSIP is created for the fair distribution of resources to vulnerable citizens.

Other social welfare programmes under the NSIP:

• The N-Power

• The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT)

• Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP)

• The Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSF)

The NSIP is Africa’s most significant social investment initiative, spearheaded by Vice President Osinbajo and packaged for the Nigerian government.

Analysts believe that if well managed, it will be a vehicle for poverty eradication and illiteracy, giving way to the overall growth of Nigeria’s National Development Plan.

CBN asks FG to use eNaira to transfer N368.8 billion to Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria had pitched the eNaira to the federal government as the best alternative for sharing $800 million, about N368.8 billion, in its National Social Safety Net Programme Scale Up.

The pitch by the CBN is an effort to drive and strengthen its cashless policy.

The pitch was contained in CBN’s National Fintech Strategy document. The CBN says the document was designed by the National Financial Inclusion Steering Committee headed by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

