A Max Air Aircraft created tension at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja when it crash-landed on Sunday

The aircraft, which was said to be coming from Yola, the state capital of Adamawa state, had its tyre burst from the Yola airport

Mike Ogirima, the former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), gave an eyewitness account of the incident to journalists

FCT, Abuja - There was great tension at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja when a Max Air Aircraft crash-landed after its tyre was said to have burst into flames on Sunday, May 7.

According to Daily Trust, the aircraft was coming from Yola, the Adamawa state capital, when the incident occurred.

Details of the aircraft that crash-landed in Abuja airport

The fire was immediately put off following the swift mobilisation of the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) operating at the airport.

The tyre burst had happened soon after the aircraft took off at the Yola Airport, Mike Ogirima, the former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), gave an eyewitness account of the incident.

The emergency team were said to be already on the ground, ready to pull off the fire when the aircraft crash-landed in Abuja. The passengers were then successfully disembarked right from the runway.

Ogirima said:

“We bless God because we have witnessed the pull out of the tyre right from the airport in Yola, and we went into a prayer session. I never announced it as a surgeon so as not to cause any panic, but we bless God.”

The disembarkment of the passengers was safely done while the runway was temporarily shut till the final evacuation of the aircraft.

An official of the airline that confirmed the incident said the passengers were successfully disembarked.

