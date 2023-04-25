Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) has seek partnership with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme wants partnership towards creating opportunities for youths in Niger Delta

Also, the general called for more assistance and cooperation from international stakeholders for the youths

Lagos, Nigeria: The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), has implored the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a workable and sustained partnership towards creating opportunities for teeming youths in the Niger Delta region.

Ndiomu who made this solemn request in Lagos when he visited the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh at the Maritime House, Apapa, called for more assistance and cooperation from international stakeholders.

He commended the DG and his team for redefining the safety and security of Nigeria’s Maritime Industry.

Informing the NIMASA DG of his agenda for the Amnesty Programme, the General said:

“My vision is to chart a new path for the Amnesty Programme by upholding the principal objectives of government, by bringing innovative ideas, setting a new Management structure of wealth creation for the teeming youths, instead of depending on monthly stipends, to pave way for a more prosperous future.”

Ndiomu noted that in the Maritime domain, the PAP has trained a large number of youths across institutions in the world in various specializations, some of which includes Deep Sea Diving Underwater Welding, and Marine Engineering. He regretted that after these trainings, many of them remain unemployed.

The PAP IA further sought the possibility of the establishment of a coordinating secretariat between PAP and NIMASA to drive further conversations.

