The reinstatement of Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited (NNPCL) has continued to raise the dust

In a recent move, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance, (CCSGGG) threatened to embark on a protest to register their grievance over the court judgment reinstating Ararume

The coalition has also asked the State Security Services (SSS) to release its security report on Senator Ararume

Following the controversy raised over the reinstatement of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited (NNPCL), some civil society organisations have called on the States Security Service to release its security report on the former lawmaker.

In a statement released on Saturday, April 22, the convener of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance, (CCSGGG), Dominic Ogakwu, said the group would also be embarking on major protest on the streets of Abuja next week.

A coalition has urged the SSS to release its report on Ifeanyi Ararume. Photo: NNPCL

Source: Facebook

Ogakwu said the coalition's decision to embark on a protest is tied to the judgement of the Federal High of Abuja, reinstating Ararume as the non-executive chairman of the NNPCL.

He hinted that the security report by the SSS would give a clear indication of why Senator Ararume was dropped from the board of the NNPCL in the first place.

Faulting the judgement by Justice Ikwo Inyang of the Federal High Court, Ogakwu said that such must by the judiciary is a clear usurpation of the powers of the president.

His words:

“The political implication of what has happened in this matter is not lost on those of us that are watching events in the oil and gas sector keenly.

"After a hitch-free transition from the wholly owned government entity to a public liability company and focused administration since the unbundling, this judgment seeks to muddy the waters and allow elements with less than noble intentions to undermine the operations of the NNPC Limited."

Also commending President Muhammadu Buhari's directive for the judgement to be appealed, the coalition said the court need to will take into account not just the national interest but the international dimension among others.

