Abeokuta, Ogun state - Prince Bola Ajibola, a former minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, died in the early hours of Sunday, April 9, at the age of 89.

Prince Ajibola's death was announced by his eldest child, Segun Ajibola, in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta.

Late Queen Elizabeth II received the late ex-High Commissioner for Nigeria, Prince Bola Ajibola, who presented his Letters of Commission at Buckingham Palace. Photo by Fiona Hanson-PA Images/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Beyond being a former justice minister, here are some key facts to know about the deceased.

Royal background

1. Ajibola, a prince hailing from Owu, was born on March 22, 1934, near Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state.

2. He was born into the esteemed Owu royal family of Oba Abdul-Salam Ajibola Gbadela II.

Education

3. Prince Ajibola completed his education at Owu Baptist Day School and Baptist Boys’ High School in Abeokuta, Nigeria from 1942 to 1955.

4. Later, he pursued his bachelor's degree in Law at Holborn College of Law, University of London, from 1959 to 1962.

5. After being called to the English Bar at Lincoln's Inn in 1962, he returned to Nigeria to practice law.

Career/Political appointments

6. Prince Ajibola was the president of the Nigerian Bar Association between 1984 and 1985.

7. He was Nigeria’s Attorney General and the Minister of Justice from 1985 to 1991.

8. Prince Ajibola served as a Judge of the International Court of Justice from 1991 to 1994.

9. The late judge was the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002.

10. Prince Ajibola was also one of the five commissioners on the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission, set up by the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

11. He was the chairman of the panel set up by the Plateau State Government to investigate the 2008 Jos riots.

Prince Bola Ajibola died on Sunday, April 9, at the age of 89. Photo credits: @dabiodunMFR, @SaharaReporters

Source: Twitter

Founder of Crescent University

12. Prince Ajibola, in 1996, founded the Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA) to promote Islam in its true light as a religion of peace, love and harmonious co-existence amongst all peoples.

13. In 2005, he founded Crescent University through the Islamic group.

Crescent University is a private, faith-based university located in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Nigeria. The university is known for its commitment to academic excellence, moral and ethical values, and the integration of Islamic teachings into its educational programs.

