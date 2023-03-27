Justice Bola Ajibola, a former justice of the International Justice Court (ICJ) died on Sunday, April 9

Justice Ajibola who died at the age of 89 years old served as a former Attorney General of the Federation

According to a trending message on social media platforms, the former AGF died after a prolonged illness and due to old age

A former Justice of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Prince Bola Ajibola, has died at the age of 89 years old.

The Punch reports that a trending message said that Ajibola reportedly died in the midnight/ early hours of Sunday, April 9.

Justice Bola Ajibola has died at the age of 89. Photo: The Punch

Source: Facebook

A former Attorney General and Chief Justice of the federation, Ajibola was the founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta.

He was said to have passed on after a long-time illness as a result of old age.

A message announcing his passage went viral on some platforms in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The message reads:

“Asalamaleikun. With very deep heart and Gratitude to Almighty Allah. Our Dad Prince Bola Ajibola departed this world over the midnight . May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah firdaus”.

Source: Legit.ng