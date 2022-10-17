Veteran Nollywood actors Mr Latin, Olaiya Igwe and a host of others have inspired their fans and followers

The movie stars went back to school to bag new degrees and shared photos from their convocation ceremony

It was double celebration for Mr Latin as he graduated on his birthday, and he was well celebrated

The Yoruba actors' section of Nollywood is fast changing and keeping up with the rest if the world in terms of academic qualifications.

Veteran actors, Mr Latin, Olaiya Igwe, Gbenga Adebayo aka Imalian Man, Owolabi Ajasa are fresh graduates from Crescent University, Abeokuta, Nigeria.

The movie stars shared photos and videos that have inspired many on their achievement.

Double celebration for Mr Latin

Mr Latin who is the president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners (TAMPAN) both home and abroad also got to celebrate his birthday on Saturday, October 15.

Ther funnyman shared a photo in his graduation gown and cap on his Instagram page.

"Double celebration.. Birthday and graduation."

Olaiya Igwe celebrates milestone with colleagues

For Ebun Oloyede, aka Olaiya Igwe, graduating was a dream come true for him, and celebrating with his colleagues gave him joy.

He also shared photos from the event on his page, with the Vic e Chancellor of the school and his Head of Department.

"It was a success yesterday at my convocation!! CRESCENT UNIVERSITY ABEOKUTA."

Imalian Boy shares words of inspiration

Gbenga Adebayo aka Imalian Boy in the video shared on his page advised people to update their knowledge and go back to school.

He also added that education is very important regardless of whatever one is doing.

"14th Convocation of the prestigious Crescent University Abęokuta on Saturday 15th October, 2022."

Owolabi Ajasa, the TAMPAN governor in Ogun state was full of thanks and praises to God for the achievement.

He congratulated his colleagues and reiterated the importance of education on his Instagram page.

'CONGRATULATIONS TO ME AND ALL TAMPAN MEMBERS THAT GRADUATED FROM CRESCENT UNIVERSITY, ABEOKUTA YESTERDAY. Education is the best legacy and bedrock to a sustainable development. Thank God.'

"My aims for the reengineering of TAMPAN and her members in the Gateway City are being achieved"

'I appreciate Our global President Otunba Bolaji Amusan (JP), TAMPAN National Officers, all State Executives, all Chairmen and their Executives, Elders and Leaders and all Members that allowed this dream to come to reality.'

Nigerians congratulate the latest graduands

Actor Lala bags degree from Unilag

Not only did actor, Muyideen Oladapo aka Lala bag a second degree from the University of Lagos, he also did not pass on the opportunity to appreciate those who paved the way in the theatre world.

Still in his convocation gown, the actor was sighted in the midst of drummers, singers and dancers under a tree while people gathered around to look.

Lala mentioned people like Oga Bello, Wole Soyinka, Dele Odule, Iya Rainbow, and others as he praised them for their contribution to theatre in Yoruba.

