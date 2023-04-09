Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata, the beloved wife of elder statesman and business mogul Alhaji Aminu Dantata, passed away in Jiddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after a prolonged illness

Jiddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata, the beloved wife of esteemed elder statesman and renowned business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, has passed away.

Affectionately known as Mama Rabi, she was the mother of one of Alhaji Aminu Dantata's prominent children, Tajuddeen Dantata.

Kano billionaire Aminu Dantata loses wife, Hajiya Rabi, to death. Photo credit: @SasDantata

Mama Rabi breathed her last at a hospital in Jiddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a Saturday, April 8, after bravely battling a prolonged illness, Daily Trust reported.

Mama Rabi, who was in her late 70s at the time of her passing, was the cherished second wife of the distinguished elder statesman.

She leaves behind her grieving husband, as well as six children, including Tajjuddeen Dantata, Batulu Dantata, Hafsa Dantata, Jamila Dantata, Aliya Dantata, and many more grandchildren, all of whom are mourning her loss deeply.

Grandson confirms Mama Rabi's death

A grandson of the deceased, Sunusi Dantata who also confirmed her demise on his verified Twitter account, said:

“Please pray for our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Haj. Rabi, wife of Alh. Aminu Dantata, who died yesterday after a protracted illness!

“May Allah forgive her, accept her good deeds, and grant her the highest rank in Paradise, Ameen!

“Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiuun!”

