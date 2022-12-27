Elder statesman and renowned business mogul, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, said at 91, he no longer enjoys life

Kano - Having clocked the ripe age of 91, elder statesman and renowned business mogul, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, said he no longer enjoys life and he is hoping to depart this world in good faith.

The wealthy businessman said this when he played host to the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, in Kano, Daily Trust reported.

He said many of the friends and people he met across Nigeria from his youthful age have died, noting that he could hardly call out 10 who are still alive.

His words:

“I have travelled to all the states in Nigeria and I have done things with people across all states, many were friends but sadly, all the people I know, I hardly can call out 10 that are still alive.

“Honestly, as I am right now, I am just waiting for my time. I no longer enjoy life anymore. I hope I depart this world in good faith.

“I hope I did not offend anyone in life. If I offended anyone, I hope they find it in their hearts to forgive me. If anybody has offended me, I have forgiven them.

“I am now the only one left in my family living with grandchildren.”

Dantata prays for Nigeria's peace

Expressing joy and appreciation for Shettima's visit, Dantata prayed for Nigeria for everlasting peace and harmony.

“May God not leave us with our efforts alone, we pray for his continued guidance and protection,” he added.

Legit.ng gathers that Shettima was on a consultation visit to Kano state.

He explained that the purpose of visiting Danata was largely to reach out to elder statesmen on the ongoing project in the north ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Nigerians react

Abubakar Danladi commented on Facebook:

"Thats life for us... I hope this story would serve us a great lessons. The famous rich man whose name is everywhere in Nigeria history.

"We are always praying for you. May God give us a good end. May your good deeds, helping those in need be a key to paradise."

Umar Abdullahi Galadima said:

"May Almighty Allah continue to guide and bless you always. May He give us the best of this world and the best of the hereafter."

Muhammad Sani Umar said:

"That's life, every beginning have an end, its better to live in peace no matter the wealth you have a time like this will eventually come. May Allah have mercy on us all."

Aminu Idris Musa said:

"Let our politicians take note pls."

Lawan Musa said:

"I learn that money in not everything, the only thing in this life do good to mankind and fear the creator definitely, you will become old before your demise."

The main boss: Tinubu bow, salute Dantata

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other persons greeted with immense respect the famous Kano business tycoon, Dantata, when they visited him in his residence.

The APC presidential candidate was seen in a video bowing as he saluted Dantata.

Out of honour and sheer respect, other persons in the room (mostly northerners) refused to take Dantata's offer of the handshake but like Tinubu, bowed their heads, holding both hands instead.

