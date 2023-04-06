The Nigerian government criticized some Western countries for supporting IPOB which it has designated as a terrorist organization

Washington DC, United States - The federal government has criticized certain Western countries for supporting the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a designated terrorist organization.

Speaking during official engagements with international media organizations and policy institutes in Washington DC, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, pointed out the hypocrisy of these Western nations claiming to fight terrorism while supporting a terrorist group like IPOB.

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's minister of information and culture, berates Western nations for supporting IPOB.

Mohammed highlighted that IPOB has been declared a terrorist organization by the Nigerian Government, yet some Western countries have been harbouring and dealing with this illegal entity, Daily Trust reported.

He further revealed that these countries allow IPOB to raise funds and lobby their Congressmen and lawmakers, which IPOB then uses to destabilize Nigeria.

“IPOB is a terrorist organisation so declared by the Nigeria Government, yet some western countries harbour them and have been dealing with the illegal body," the minister said.

Lai Mohammed advises foreign media on coverage of Nigeria 2023 elections

Meanwhile, the minister also called on foreign media to be cautious about regurgitating social media rumours about Nigeria's 2023 elections on their platforms.

He urged them to critically analyze and verify information from social media before reporting it, rather than spreading unreliable information.

2023 presidency: Lai Mohammed cautions Labour Party's Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of information and culture warned the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to desist from making inciting comments that would trigger violence against the federal government.

He also made this statement during the interactive session with international media in Washington DC, United States.

The minister said Obi must be cautious and maintain his grouse against his opponent in court rather than making utterances that might trigger violence in the country.

