Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, has disclosed that he dreamt for a Nigeria of unity and people holding at the centre

The governor said this while calling on the people of the state to desist from making tribal and discriminating comments about each other

Sanwo-Olu narrated his experience while growing up in the Surulere area of the state, working in Bayelsa and the far end of Borno state

Ikeja, Lagos - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has revealed the Nigeria of his dream, talking of unity and peace at the centre of his desire while calling for unity and peace across the country.

Speaking in a poetic tone, the governor disclosed this in a viral video, where he spoke about his background and experience while growing up in the Surulere area of the state.

Details of the childhood of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

He recalled that there was unity and peace while he was growing up in Surulere, and nobody could differentiate between the tribes in the state.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that while growing up in Surulere, he was part of those children that would go to the neighbour's window to see television programmes, and no one discriminated against him among others.

The Governor revealed how he worked in the creeks in Bayelsa, mentioning the nooks and crannies of the state and how he was addressed as a Nigerian and not as a Yoruba man.

He further disclosed how he worked in the extreme end of Borno state, the farthest local government in the northeastern state that shared a border with Lake Chat, and he was never discriminated against.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu's re-election was marred with the tribal outburst, particularly between the Yoruba and the Igbo people who are residents in the state.

The situation became tense when residents who are of Igbo extraction, a group of people who moved to the state from the southeastern part of the country, claimed that "Lagos is no man's land".

The youth wing of the Arewa consultative forum has called on the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to keep to his promise to northerners when he gets to the office

The group also made a similar call to Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, who won his re-election, not to forget the promise he made to northerners in Lagos

This is coming a few days after Governor Sanwo-Olu's re-election was secured in Lagos and weeks after Tinubu was declared winner of the February 25 presidential election

