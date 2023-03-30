Labour and employment minister Chris Ngige said the federal government has approved a pay raise for civil servants

Ngige explained that the Nigerian government took the step in a bid to help workers cope with inflation and its attendant effects

The minister added that the current Buhari administration has made provision for the increment of civil workers’ salaries in the 2023 budget

FCT, Abuja - Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, says the federal government has approved a pay raise for civil servants in the country.

The minister disclosed this when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV on Wednesday, March 29.

Labour minister Chris Ngige said the federal government has approved a pay raise for civil servants. Photo credit: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

According to him, the pay raise is a peculiar allowance for civil servants in view of the current economic reality.

Pay raise to help workers cope with inflation, says Ngige

Ngige further explained that the pay raise will help government workers navigate through inflation, the rising cost of living, and hikes in transportation fares, housing and electricity tariffs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The Federal Government is looking at giving people in the public service a pay raise to take care of the increased cost of living,” he said.

The minister said his own committee has approved the pay raise.

“We put a percentage for the President to approve, we have approved it at our own committee level. We said it should take effect from January 1, 2023," Ngige said.

He added that the current administration has made provision for the increment of civil workers’ salaries in the 2023 budget.

FG announces new minimum wage plan

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Ngige said plans have been put in place to review and implement a new minimum wage for Nigerian civil servants on or before May 2024.

The labour minister made this announcement in Abuja on Tuesday, February 7 at the Nigeria Labour Congress’ 13th National Delegates’ Conference.

The former Anambra state governor called out organised labour and other trade unions to stop the act of imposing their will on the government. He stated that the attitude and actions of the trade unions contradict the statutory codes of the Trade Union Act that mandated that all newly elected trade union officials take required courses at the Michael Imuodu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).

Source: Legit.ng