United Nigeria Airlines has been approved for new 4–5 international routes, including New York, Canada

The airline has also unveiled two Boeing 737-800NG aircraft as part of efforts to improve operational capacity for long-haul services

The approvals are part of a broader government strategy to boost Nigerian carriers’ share of international air traffic

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

United Nigeria Airlines is set to expand its international operations after the Federal Government approved between four and five new overseas routes, including New York, Canada and Dubai

The approval is part of a broader push to strengthen Nigerian-owned carriers in global aviation markets and reduce dependence on foreign airlines.

The airline also unveiled two newly acquired Boeing 737-800NG aircraft during the announcement in Lagos.

FG approves New York, Canada and Dubai routes for United Nigeria Airlines Photo: UnitedAirlines

Source: Facebook

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the approval on Thursday, June 18 in Lagos, saying it was aimed at correcting long-standing imbalances in Nigeria’s air travel market.

He said Nigerian airlines currently carry only a small fraction of outbound passengers, while foreign carriers dominate international routes.

According to him, about 90% to 95% of passengers flying out of Nigeria are transported by foreign airlines, a situation the government now wants to reverse through policy reforms and route allocation.

Keyamo said:

“We are giving United about four or five routes now. We are giving them New York. We are giving them Canada. We are giving them Dubai. We are giving them some very fruitful routes now.”

He added that under bilateral air service agreements, Nigerian airlines are entitled to operate reciprocal international routes, but have not fully maximised the opportunity in the past.

Support for fleet expansion and aircraft financing

Keyamo said the route approvals are part of wider aviation reforms, including government-backed financing support to help airlines acquire aircraft.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu has approved the creation of a Nigerian aircraft leasing company to support domestic carriers in accessing modern aircraft.

According to him, the approvals were also made ahead of the airline’s capacity expansion to reduce flight delays, cancellations and operational pressure.

FG pushes local airlines into global aviation market Photo: Festus Keyamo

Source: Facebook

He also said the federal government is partnering with Abia State to build an international airport and that United Nigeria Airline is expected to eventually use it as a hub while the Enugu International Airport is being positioned as a cargo hub.

Keyamo also referenced past challenges in the sector, including multiple court cases involving airlines and regulators, saying recent reforms are now beginning to yield results after about two and a half years.

He said the government has adopted a private-sector-led model rather than reviving a national carrier, citing the collapse of Nigeria Airways as an example of poor state management in aviation.

He compared Nigeria’s approach with successful global airlines such as Ethiopian Airlines, Lufthansa and British Airways, noting that strong governance and operational independence are key drivers of success.

United Airlines Job Vacancies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that United Nigeria Airlines is expanding its workforce and has announced new job opportunities across multiple departments.

The airline is inviting talented and qualified professionals to apply for roles that match their skills and experience.

The job vacancies available include lead, strategic partnerships, growth and planning manager, and human resources officer.

Source: Legit.ng