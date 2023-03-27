The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cleared the air on the alleged comment of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on the Yoruba people

According to the Igbo socio-cultural group, the comment of Chief Iwuanyanwu was twisted and misconstrued

The national publicity secretary of the group, Alex Ogbonnia, said there is no rift between the Yorubas and Igbos

Enugu, Enugu - The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has debunked reports that one of its leaders, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, referred to the Yorubas as political rascals.

As reported by Premium Times, the Igbo socio-cultural group said the reports had no ounce of truth and that it was false and concocted to inflict ethnic bad blood and imbalance in Nigeria.

Ohanaeze’s said the comments of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu were misconstrued by mischief makers. Photo: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

This development was made known on Sunday, March 26, via a statement issued by the national publicity secretary of the group, Alex Ogbonnia.

It had earlier been alleged that Chief Iwuanyanwu, during a public event in Anambra, uttered the statement that drew many political critics' attention.

However, Ogbonnia said Chief Iwuanyanwu's comment only addressed the fact that there is no rift between the Igbos and Yorubas in Lagos as speculated by people.

Ogbonnia said:

“I want to tell those in Lagos to realise that there is no war between us and the Yorubas.

“..Those who attacked Ndigbo in Lagos recently are rascals who should be arrested”

Iwuanyanwu was misconstrued by mischief makers - Ohanaeze

He stated that Chief iwuanyanwu's comment was only twisted and misconstrued by mischief makers.

He said:

“This has mischievously been twisted to imply that ‘Yoruba people are political rascals and that we will fight them’. This is quite from the insidious minds of those who wish to create a rift between the Igbo and the Yoruba ethnicities."

