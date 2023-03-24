Governor Uzodimma Urges European Team To Partner With Imo Agric University

Hope Uzodimma has welcomed the proposal of the European Union Research team to partner with the state

He commended the visiting partners for choosing the State's University for the promotion of digital finance solution for farmers

Meawhile, he encouraged the management of the University of Agriculture, to leverage on the benefits of the program

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The ImosState Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has welcomed the proposal of the European Union Research team to partner with the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo.

While receiving them at the Government House Owerri, Governor Uzodimma commended the visiting partners for choosing the State's University for the promotion of digital finance solution for farmers in remote communities to adapt to climate change.

Uzodimma urges European team to partner with Imo Agric university. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: UGC

The governor in a statement made available to Legit.ng disclosed that the program is not only a well-structured program geared towards agricultural growth and enhancement of food security, but helps with the program of Climate Change.

According to the Governor "for me, I am personally interested as it would also be a very big advantage to support our program on climate change and also enhance our carbon credit program".

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He further encouraged the management of the University of Agriculture, to leverage on the benefits of the program to alleviate poverty and enhance food security in the State.

2023 elections: Hope Uzodimma appreciates Imolites for voting APC candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Governor Hope Uzodimma has sent his appreciation to the people of Imo after the House of Assembly elections in the state.

The governor stated that the overwhelming support given to the All Progressive Congress (APC) was a clear testimony that the people of the state appreciate his administration's achievements in the last three years.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that the APC won 26 seats out of 27 in the Imo state House of Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng