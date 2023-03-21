Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has thanked the people of the state for voting for APC candidates

APC won 26 out of 27 state House of Assembly seats in the just concluded elections in the southeast state

An excited Governor Uzodimma said the victory of the APC is an indication that his administration has delivered the dividends of democracy

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma has sent his appreciation to the people of Imo after the House of Assembly elections in the state.

The governor stated that the overwhelming support given to the All Progressive Congress (APC) was a clear testimony that the people of the state appreciate his administration's achievements in the last three years.

Governor Uzodimma said his government will continue its giant strides across Imo state.

Source: Twitter

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that the APC won 26 seats out of 27 in the Imo state House of Assembly.

Writing on his social media page, Governor Uzodimma said:

“The overwhelming support given to the APC at the just concluded State House of Assembly elections is a clear testimony that the good people of Imo state sincerely appreciate the numerous projects we have executed in the last three years, particularly in the area of road infrastructure.

“There is no doubt that this overwhelming and unprecedented support from the Imo people is a resounding vote of confidence in the achievements of my government in the last three years. This is the most fulfilling call to more remarkable dedication to duty and more projects.

“By giving our great party, the APC, this landslide victory in the House of Assembly elections, the Imo people have not only endorsed our 3R prosperity agenda but have encouraged us to sustain our progressive programmes and policies, which have impacted positively on them.

“Indeed, our road revolution and other infrastructural development across the 27 local government areas of the state have remained our unique selling point, which the Imo people have embraced by this massive electoral support.

“With this massive support from the people, I am obligated to continue to serve with more vigour and dedication. I assure my beloved Ndi-Imo of better and greater years ahead, to the glory of God.”

APC wins Orsu state House of Assembly seat in Imo

Legit.ng had earlier reported that INEC declared APC the winner of the Orsu state House of Assembly seat in the just-concluded elections.

The APC candidate, Hon. Francis Uche Agabige, emerged victorious with a total of 222 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 114 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Francis Uche Agabige expressed his gratitude to the people of Orsu for their support and trust in him while vowing to use his position to bring quality representation to the people and initiate projects that will positively impact their lives.

PDP rejects Imo House of Assembly results, vows to challenge process in court

Meanwhile, the PDP has rejected the outcome of the Imo state House of Assembly elections.

According to the party's national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the just concluded election in the state was a sham.

Senator Anyanwu also directed PDP candidates to submit the required documents for legal battle within 72 hours.

Source: Legit.ng