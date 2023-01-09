The founder of DAAR Communications Limited, owners of AIT Radio and TV, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has been arrested by the Police in the United Kingdom.

According to multiple reports in Nigeria on Sunday, Dokpesi was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London. It was not clear yet why he was arrested.

The news platform, Whistler, which broke the story, reported that Dokpesi was arrested on arrival at Heathrow Airport.

He had boarded a Lufthansa Flight LH916 from Frankfurt to London and was subsequently picked up at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport.

A witness to the arrest said: “We were on a flight from Frankfurt to London and as we are about to arrive London, we were informed that we should all stay on our seat when the aircraft lands and that the Police wanted to do something.

“We were informed that there will be a police operation.

“So when we landed, the police came in and ask who is Raymond Dokpesi and they now took him away.

“He was wearing agbada. He was arrested in London.”

Source: Legit.ng