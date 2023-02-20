The report that a middle-aged woman who set herself ablaze in Ogun state was a customer of LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited has been debunked by the financial institution.

The bank in a statement signed by Abel Ovenseri, its acting head for communications and branding described the allegation that the woman popularly known as Mama Dada took her life over her inability to repay an N70,000 loan owed to Lapo Microfinance Bank as a misinterpretation of facts.

Ovenseri in the statement seen by Legit.ng said Lapo's preliminary findings show that the woman was a customer of a different financial institution, which the unsuspecting public misinterpreted as ‘LAPO’.

He said:

"While extending our condolences to the deceased woman’s family on the tragic incident, we condemn this current effort to tarnish the record and corporate reputation of LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited through unverified and malicious allegations.

"In recent years, there has been an increase in similar false allegations against LAPO MFB by persons who are pursuing an agenda.

"Notably, one of the false stories was peddled by the same individual in the latest video making the rounds. LAPO MFB is exploring legal options against such purveyors of fake news, demarketing and other unethical practices."

Further describing the report as a smear campaign against LAPO, Ovenseri said the financial institution is confident because its track record of professionalism and success over several decades is solid and well-appreciated by millions.

His words:

"Our customer base of over six million, our status as one of the nation’s top five employers and our track record of transformative initiatives speak for us.

"It is important to note that while we encourage beneficiaries of LAPO MfB loans to comply with the terms of their agreement with us by making prompt payments to ensure that others benefit, we pay attention to customers facing legitimate financial difficulties.

"Even at the clients’ level, our renowned group lending methodology for micro clients provides a rallying point for group members to cater for themselves, instilling a supportive disposition of “one for all and all for one.”

Ovenseri urged the media and the general public to disregard these false reports and also seek information and clarifications about the bank through its email info@lapo-nigeria.org or call 08139040230.

Source: Legit.ng