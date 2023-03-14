The Yobe state high court has convicted Alhaji Idris Yahaya, the Auditor General for local government of fraud to the tune of N19.9 million.

This ruling of the court was read on Tuesday, March 14, by Justice Muhammad Lawu Lawan after Yahaya was arraigned by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), PM News reports.

The verdict came after the EFCC arrested him (Photo: @officialEFCC)

Source: Twitter

According to the EFCC, Yahaya received funds from the office of the Auditor General for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Yobe State, for the purchase of an official vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Corolla, and diverted part of the money to his personal use.

The one-count charge reads:

”That you, Yahaya Lawal Idris, being the Auditor General for Local Government, Yobe State, between the 20th to 21st day of May, 2017 at Damaturu, Yobe State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, received the sum of N19,900,000.00 via your personal account number 1001480930 with account name Alhaji Yahaya Idris domiciled in United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) from the Local Government Audit Account Number 5030030060 domiciled in Fidelity Bank Plc for the purchase of a brand new Toyota Corolla 2015 Model, did dishonestly misappropriated the gross sum of N10,100,000.00 (Ten Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira) only.”

However, the convict had pleaded not guilty to the charges, after which followed his full trial.

In the course of the trial, counsel for the EFCC, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed called four witnesses and tendered documents that were admitted in evidence.

Consequently, the presiding judge sentenced Yahaya to five years imprisonment with an option of fine.

Via its Twitter page, the EFCC shared a photo of Yahaya after his arrest.

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng