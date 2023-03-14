In what could be termed as a surprise, a woman has reportedly abandoned her baby while running from hoodlums

The incident happened in Niger state, in the Gbeganu area when the hoodlums in large numbers attacked residents and burgled shops

Meanwhile, the woman was caught up in the attack and couldn't flee conveniently, but let go of her baby in the process

A mother has been greeted with a deep and painful experience in her life.

This is as a nursing mother reportedly abandoned her baby boy while running from hoodlums, popularly known as Sara-Suka, who invaded her area in Minna, Niger State.

As at the time of filing this report, the police is yet to react to the sad development. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

What really happened

Daily Trust reported that the incident happened on Thursday, March 9, at the Gbeganu area when the hoodlums in their large numbers attacked residents and burgled shops.

The woman, who was cut up in the attack, couldn’t run conveniently with her baby as she fell to the ground and let go of the baby.

The baby was rescued

The leader of the Gbeganu-Sir-Block Industry community, Mallam Abdullahi Ibrahim, told the newspaper that it took the intervention of vigilantes and the personnel of the anti-drug corps – a private security outfit – to rescue the baby and take him to a hospital.

Ibrahim noted further that the baby is in good condition at the moment, but residents of the area are troubled.

