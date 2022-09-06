The police in Ogun state have arrested Christiana D’ivoire Iyama and Margaret Ogwu for operating a baby factory

They were arrested when the police got credible information about their nefarious activities in the state

Christiana D’ivoire Iyama, the leader hires men to sleep with the girls and impregnate them in the process

In what can be described as another wickedness from one human to the other, two women, have been arrested for operating a baby factory in Ogun state.

The arrested women have been identified as Christiana D’ivoire Iyama and Margaret Ogwu.They were arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command, PM News reports.

Christiana D’ivoire Iyama and Margaret Ogwu have been arrested by for operating baby factory. Photo credit: PM News

According to the command’s spokesman, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the suspects were arrested following an information received by police at Agbado divisional headquarters.

Christiana Iyama who lives at No 4, Ibrahim Famuyiwa street, Agbado Ogun state, This Day Newspaper added.

Oyeyemi said:

“Upon the information, the DPO Agbado division, SP Awoniyi Adekunle mobilized his detectives to the area where the said Christiana D’ivoire Iyama and Margaret Ogwu were arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Margaret Ogwu was one the girls harboured by Christiana D’ivoire who employed the service of a man to impregnate her and collected the child on delivery, which she sold at the rate of N400,000 to one of her customers."

Oyeyemi added that the suspect also confessed to the police that, she had sold up to three children from different women to her different customers.

Source: Legit.ng