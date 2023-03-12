Family members of Aina Oreoluwa Juliana, one of the victims of the Lagos train accident, have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident

The deceased, 27, was a corps member serving at the Lagos state Ministry of Education until the unfortunate incident

Aina's grandmother, Deaconess PA Aina, said the deceased was her first grandchild and the only person taking care of her

Lagos, Nigeria - Aina Oreoluwa Juliana, 27, is one of the six victims who died in the train accident which happened at the PWD bus stop in Lagos on Thursday, March 9.

Family members of the late corps member expressed deep sorrow following the death of their daughter.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu paid a condolence visit to the family of Aina Oreoluwa Juliana, one of the victims of the Lagos train accident. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

According to BBC Pidgin, the bereaved family said the news of Aina's death is still "like a dream to them" just as they described her as "a very good person".

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased was serving under the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the Lagos state Ministry of Education when she met her untimely death.

Recall that a Lagos state government staff bus (BRT bus) carrying 85 passengers collided with a train.

Lagos train accident: Aina's grandmother in tears

Speaking with BBC Pidgin, Aina's grandmother, Deaconess PA Aina, said the deceased was her first grandchild and the only person taking care of her.

“She's my granddaughter indeed, she used to take care of me, it's only her doing everything in the house. When I was sick, she would buy my drugs, treat me, and stand for me, she didn't want me to suffer at all. It's only her, if I call her for anything she would respond, she's a better child to me," the bereaved grandmother said.

The deceased's uncle, Tope Aina, said an autopsy would be carried out to know the real cause of her death as there was no physical injury on her body.

Cause of train accident - Sanwo-Olu

In his reaction, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the preliminary report showed driver error caused the accident.

He confirmed that six people died in the accident while 29 got "serious injury". According to the Lagos governor, 49 others got 'moderate injury' while the remaining eight got "mild injury".

Train accident: Lagos Speaker suspends political walk

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, suspended his political walk across the Agege local government area of the stat due to the train accident.

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 9, indicates that Obasa met many supporters walking toward the Pen Cinema area of Agege on his way from an official engagement and abruptly stopped them in honour of the accident's victims.

