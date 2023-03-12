The Labour Party has said it will embark on a nationwide protest over the alleged refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to obey the order of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal directing it to grant the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, access to the certified true copies of materials used in the conduct of the 2023 presidential poll.

The spokesman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos, said the order of the presidential election petition tribunal was duly served on INEC on March 3 despite the fact that the commission was present and represented at the tribunal when the order was made.

He said the party also sent a letter to the Commission on March 6, reminding the electoral umpire that it was yet to obey the order.

The Chief Spokesman for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, warned that the party would be compelled to mobilise its supporters to occupy INEC offices nationwide if the Commission failed to obey the order of the court within the next 72 hours.

Source: Legit.ng