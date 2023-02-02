The Nigerian Army has opened its portal for the 2023 enlistment for its direct short service commission course

The Army confirmed this development in a tweet shared on its Twitter page on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023

Meanwhile, the steps and basic requirements Nigerians needed to apply for the course were explained by the Army as they note registration is free

The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of enlistment for its direct short-service commission course.

The application which opened on Tuesday, January 31st, was posted on the Twitter handle of the Army on Wednesday, February 1st.

The Nigerian Army 2023 Direct Short Service enlistment commission course begins. Photo credit: the Nigerian Army (NA) as Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC)

Young Nigerians can apply now as Army open its portal

According to the tweet by the Army, the application is free, and both civilian and military personnel are eligible to apply, The Cable reported.

“This is to inform the general public that the online application for Direct Short Service Commission Course 27/2023 has commenced,” the tweet reads.

“All applications must be submitted online not later than 14 March 2023. Visit recruitment.army.mil.ng. Application is Free !!!.”

From the application website, eligible candidates are further advised on how to apply and the requirements needed including:

“Be a Nigerian as defined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Be a male or female between the ages of 20 and 30 years. Medical consultants could be between 25 – 40 years of age by May 2023."

The Nigerian Army further confirmed this development on its Facebook page in a post sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023.

The HQ Nigerian Army wrote:

