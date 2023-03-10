The management of the University of Lagos has sent an important message to students of the institution

The university in a statement on Friday, March 10, announced that academic activities will resume fully on March 21, 2023, the new resumption date

The statement, signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, noted that the postponement of resumption to Tuesday, March 21, 2023, was due to the governorship polls

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has extended its resumption date to Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

This was made known through a statement signed by the university's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola.

UNILAG postpones students' resumption date after INEC moves election to March 18. Photo credit: University of Lagos

Source: Facebook

Why UNILAG extends resumption date

Ogunsola approved that the resumption of academic activities be postponed to Tuesday, March 21, adding that all other activities of the university, including inaugural lectures and meetings (excluding teaching), should continue as scheduled.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement explained that the postponement of resumption to Tuesday, March 21, 2023, was due to the rescheduling of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections from Saturday, March 11, 2023, to Saturday, March 18, 2023, a report by The Punch confirmed.

“Further updates would be provided as the need arises in the coming days,” the institution noted.

2023 Guber Polls: Disparities Erupt Among APC, LP, IPAC As Doubts Over INEC’s Credibility Heightens

Meanwhile, the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has once again been questioned in the build-up to the 2023 gubernatorial and state parliament elections.

This follows the electoral commission's decision to shift the elections from Saturday, March 11, to Saturday, March 18.

The electoral commission's decision to postpone the election was greeted with criticism from various political parties and pressure groups.

March 11 governorship election: How Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour will defeat Sanwo-Olu, LP House of Reps candidate reveals

In another report, Eunice Atuejide, the Labour Party candidate for Apapa Federal Constituency, maintained that Gbadebo would emerge victorious in the Saturday, March 11, 2023, election.

In an interview with Legit.ng on Monday, March 6, Atuejide disclosed that Lagosians are totally Obidients, adding that they would vote for Gbadebo because of Peter Obi, the LP's presidential candidate.

Speaking further, she noted that the feat recorded by Obi in the just concluded presidential election in Lagos state would be replicated by GRV during Saturday's poll.

Source: Legit.ng