Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have continued their successful onslaughts against terrorists in the country

As the operations continue, over 1,300 terrorists have surrendered to the military due to superior firepower

The military high command commended its troops and Nigerians for the successes recorded so far

DHQ - The Nigerian military says 1,332 terrorists have surrendered to troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, in the northeast.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, disclosed this during a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday, March 9.

Maj-Gen Danmadami assured Nigerians that the military will continue doing its best to defend the territorial integrity of the country. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

General Danmadami said that the surrendered terrorists and their family members, comprising 222 adult males, 411 adult females and 699 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

He noted that all recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects had been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action. At the same time, surrendered terrorists and their families were being profiled for other action.

He further stated that the air component of the operation conducted several air interdictions against terrorist enclaves and logistics in support of ground operations.

His words:

“Series of air interdiction operations was carried out at these identified locations. Feedback revealed that the airstrike dealt with terrorists, as several terrorists were neutralized with their logistics destroyed.”

Present at the briefing were the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Nigerian Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa and other spokespersons of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The military high command also commended the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations nationwide.

Citizens were also appreciated for the support given to the Armed Forces and other security agencies in conducting various operations nationwide.

Brig-Gen Danmadami also urged citizens to continue to provide prompt and credible information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements in their respective areas to the military.

