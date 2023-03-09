President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to demand the resignation of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

According to Prof. Obiekwe Nwanolu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission should not be allowed to conduct governorship polls

He asked INEC to conduct credible governorship and state assembly elections in March and also annul the February 25th elections

Professor of Political Science, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli, Anambra state, Prof. Obiekwe Nwanolue, has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to direct the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to step aside, and not to be allowed to preside over the conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections coming up in March.

In a press release dated Wednesday, March 8, and made available to newsmen in Onitsha, Prof Nwanolue noted that his reason was to avoid colossal repeat of the disappointments witnessed by Nigerians during the February 25th presidential and national assembly elections.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Prof. Nwanolue as urging INEC to restore the confidence and integrity, which the Nigerian people had reposed in them before the February 25 polls, not only by conducting credible governorship and state assembly elections in March; but by also annulling the February 25th elections, which he claimed was characterized by high level of unpreparedness and fraudulent activities, thereby, throwing millions of Nigerian voters into utter disappointment.

He said:

"INEC should cancel the presidential and National Assembly elections of 25th of February, 2023, which was characterized by unprecedented fraud, insincerity and lack of transparency, as a result of the commission's gross incompetence, untrustworthiness and proven dishonesty."

The university don also frowned at scarcity and high cost of petroleum products, and called on the federal government to pacify the situation, and possibly make existing Nigerian refineries functional; adding that it was very unfortunate that the so-called giant of Africa imports fuel and other petroleum products from overseas, despite the fact that Nigeria is endowed with enormous natural resources.

On the issue of unavailability or scarcity of Naira notes, Nwanolue called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Emefiele, to make the currency notes available in order to ameliorate people's sufferings.

He said, "The CBN should direct commercial banks to make cash available to the masses, especially now that hardship is the order of the day. The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, should resign, if his administration is not improving on the standards of the banking sector."

On the proposed privatisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), he said it is very wrong, and not in the interest of the Nigerian masses. He called on federal government to reverse the proposal in order not to increase the hardship experienced by the masses.

